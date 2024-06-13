Contrasting Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Novartis and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 31.33% 32.15% 13.59% Corbus Pharmaceuticals N/A -135.17% -57.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novartis and Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $47.73 billion 4.52 $14.85 billion $7.41 14.24 Corbus Pharmaceuticals $880,000.00 622.40 -$44.60 million ($6.96) -7.36

Volatility and Risk

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Corbus Pharmaceuticals. Corbus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novartis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Novartis has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.1% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novartis and Corbus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 0 3 1 0 2.25 Corbus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Novartis currently has a consensus price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.53%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $69.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corbus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Novartis.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol; and Dawn Health for the development and commercialization of Ekiva, a digital solution designed for people living with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity. It has a licensing agreement with Jenrin Discovery, LLC to develop and commercialize the licensed products, including the Jenrin library of approximately 600 compounds, and multiple issued and pending patent filings. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

