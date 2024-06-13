Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.57

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.95. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3,082,682 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Core Scientific Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan bought 65,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,884.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

