Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Corebridge Financial has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corebridge Financial to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

CRBG stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.99. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

