CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Trading 3.7% Higher

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €0.63 ($0.68) and last traded at €0.62 ($0.67). 9,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.60 ($0.64).

CORESTATE Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €0.39. The company has a market cap of $20.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CORESTATE Capital Company Profile

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

