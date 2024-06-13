Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Corteva by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,758,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260,808 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after acquiring an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Corteva by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.10. 1,093,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

