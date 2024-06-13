Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $119.17 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.45 or 0.00011173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00047133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

