Covenant Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.69 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $78,191.05 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

Buying and Selling Covenant

