Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CEO Sells $1,272,707.04 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $283,050.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $287,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $323,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -161.56 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after buying an additional 2,993,303 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after buying an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,535,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

