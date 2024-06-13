CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.7%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.95. Approximately 261,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,646,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,106 shares of company stock worth $2,878,917 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

