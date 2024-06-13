Critical Contrast: CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Free Report) and Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CCUR and Bitdeer Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CCUR alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 66.21%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group $368.55 million 2.48 -$56.66 million ($0.41) -19.90

This table compares CCUR and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CCUR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitdeer Technologies Group.

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 400.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39,961% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Bitdeer Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR N/A N/A N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group -11.21% -3.98% -2.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CCUR beats Bitdeer Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

(Get Free Report)

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account. The company also operates mining datacenters to generate hash rate; handles various processes involved in computing, such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations; and sells mining machines. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.