Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics
Insider Transactions at Cullinan Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Cullinan Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.19.
Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cullinan Therapeutics
Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cullinan Therapeutics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.