CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of CyberArk Software worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,475,000. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 119,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

