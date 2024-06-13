Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.81

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 51520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

