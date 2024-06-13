Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DFCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 250,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,498. Dalrada Financial has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Dalrada Financial alerts:

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative return on equity of 789.22% and a negative net margin of 66.37%.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.