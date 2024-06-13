David T. Kirkley Sells 1,180 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,180 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $43,341.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $170,096.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HBCP stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 8,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,869. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $297.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.25 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

