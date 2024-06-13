DEI (DEI) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $94.49 million and $0.31 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00115914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008601 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.