Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Up 206.6% in May

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 206.6% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.29% of Digital Brands Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 6.7 %

DBGI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.80. 59,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,087. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group ( NASDAQ:DBGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 306.47% and a negative net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

