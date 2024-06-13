Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $48.50. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $53.18.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

