Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.89 and last traded at $52.77. 6,031,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 7,390,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

