Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Down to $38.10

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.10, but opened at $37.25. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $37.28, with a volume of 204,885 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $535.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

