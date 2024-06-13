Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 0.9%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 5,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $328.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 54.93%.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Sutton, Mr. Lube + Tires, AIR MILES, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, Oxford Learning Centres, Stratus Building Solutions, and BarBurrito trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.