DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Short Interest Up 430.5% in May

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, an increase of 430.5% from the May 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNAX stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,535,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,629,485. DNA Brands has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

