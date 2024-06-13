DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $727.69 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $727.69 million and $80.15 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.007248 USD and is up 15.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $90,328,855.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

