Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Dollarama Trading Down 5.0 %

About Dollarama

Shares of DLMAF stock traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,220. Dollarama has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $93.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

