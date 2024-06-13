Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to $125.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.18% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
