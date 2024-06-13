Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$125.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DOL

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL traded up C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$121.58. 658,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.