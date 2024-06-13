Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Up 583.3% in May

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

DLPN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,980. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $20.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 68.29% and a negative net margin of 44.87%. The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

