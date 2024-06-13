Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.43.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $531.58 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $298.46 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.60. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza



Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

