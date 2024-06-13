Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Driver Group Price Performance
LON:DRV remained flat at GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,568. Driver Group has a one year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.04.
Driver Group Company Profile
