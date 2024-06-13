Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Declares GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DRV remained flat at GBX 25 ($0.32) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,568. Driver Group has a one year low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of £13.27 million, a PE ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.04.

Driver Group plc provides various consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, building information modelling, commercial and contract, delay analysis, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

