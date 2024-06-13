Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 7,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.