Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 7,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 12,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.