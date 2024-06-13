EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Down 65.3% in May

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 65.3% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BSVO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 2,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

