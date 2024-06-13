EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Down 6.4%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $17.61. 481,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,106,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.