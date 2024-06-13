ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$2.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ECN. CIBC raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. In other news, Director William Wayne Lovatt bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Also, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$46,887.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 425,100 shares of company stock valued at $767,907. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

TSE ECN opened at C$1.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 134.34%. The company had revenue of C$34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$56.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.1708738 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.67%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

