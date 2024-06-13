Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 144,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Edible Garden Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of EDBL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 259,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,329. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $495,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%.
Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.
