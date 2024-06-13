Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 15th total of 144,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Edible Garden Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of EDBL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 259,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,329. Edible Garden has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $495,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($13.65) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,255.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Edible Garden stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated ( NASDAQ:EDBL Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Edible Garden at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

