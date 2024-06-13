Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 807.7% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

