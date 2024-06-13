Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 807.7% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Edible Garden Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
