Edward F. Crawford Buys 10,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 5,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.30. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $339.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKOH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.