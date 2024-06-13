Empirical Capital Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Dutch Bros accounts for approximately 0.2% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $13,610,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.0 %

Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $39.85. 2,214,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $40.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,412,803 shares of company stock worth $322,428,326 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

