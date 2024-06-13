EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

EnerSys has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

EnerSys stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

