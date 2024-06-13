EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

EnerSys has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EnerSys has a dividend payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

EnerSys Stock Up 3.0 %

EnerSys stock opened at $109.60 on Thursday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Dividend History for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

