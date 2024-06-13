Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading 6.4% Higher

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.16 and last traded at $130.57. 2,495,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 4,084,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,649,325 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after buying an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $424,130,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,364,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $149,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

