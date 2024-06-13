Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,018 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 4.2% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,542,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,326,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

