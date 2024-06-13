Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $28.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,271,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,542,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

