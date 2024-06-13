Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Entravision Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 1.9 %

Entravision Communications stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

