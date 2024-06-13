EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$104.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQB shares. National Bank Financial lowered EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on EQB from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$90.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$85.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a 12-month low of C$65.40 and a 12-month high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. Analysts expect that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

