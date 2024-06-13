Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05).

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Integra Resources stock. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,057,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Integra Resources makes up approximately 5.3% of Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC owned 10.25% of Integra Resources worth $7,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

