Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 13th (AFMD, ALB, ALGM, AMSC, AVGO, BA, BARC, BRNS, BROS, CASY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 13th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its price target raised by Laidlaw from $15.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $132.00 to $124.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $1,566.00 to $2,045.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,550.00 to $2,050.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $1,680.00 to $2,000.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,430.00 to $1,700.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $1,610.00 to $1,735.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $1,500.00 to $1,750.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $1,620.00 to $2,010.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 250 ($3.18). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $420.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $350.00 to $410.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $400.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $415.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $90.00 to $95.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $52.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $85.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $104.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $8.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $125.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $580.00 to $610.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $190.00 to $170.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $194.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $252.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $105.00 to $111.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,798 ($35.63) to GBX 2,703 ($34.42). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $142.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $750.00 to $900.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $91.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $705.00 to $707.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $92.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $36.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $47.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $500.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $26.00 to $31.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $155.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price trimmed by Argus from $150.00 to $135.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $55.00 to $65.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.40 to $5.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

