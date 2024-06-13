Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $535,586.89

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $77.84 million and $535,586.89 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,574.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.18 or 0.00663253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00116681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00263616 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00077183 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,792,864 coins and its circulating supply is 75,793,647 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

