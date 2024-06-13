Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.80. 564,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,067,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 685,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

