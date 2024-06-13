ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ESSA)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. 6,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.36. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESSA Bancorp

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.