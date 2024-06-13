ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $324.56 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ETHPoW has a market cap of $324.56 million and $12.78 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00004498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.08948211 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $13,418,536.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

