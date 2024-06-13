Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Acquired by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,599,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Evolv Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $26,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

EVLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. 318,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,508. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $371.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolv Technologies Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

