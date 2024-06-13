Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.4 days.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGF remained flat at $47.95 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. Experian has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $48.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.